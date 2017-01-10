版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services

Jan 10 WNS (Holdings) Ltd

* WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Cash consideration for transaction is $40.0 million plus adjustments for cash and working capital

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - WNS intends to fund consideration primarily with long-term debt

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* WNS (Holdings) - Acquisition is expected to contribute about $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending march 31, and to be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐