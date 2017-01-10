BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group announces holiday sales, and provides fiscal Q2 and full year 2017 guidance update
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.11 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
* For combined November / December fiscal periods, consolidated comparable sales were down 4.4%
* Says holiday period comparable sales for total Ascena down 3.1%
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Are positioning full year outlook assuming that trend experienced through holiday continues
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $6.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends