BRIEF-Coupa acquires Spend360 to modernize processes for data analysis

Jan 10 Coupa Software Inc

* Coupa acquires Spend360 to modernize processes for data analysis

* Coupa Software Inc - Acquisition not expected to have a material impact on Coupa's results of operations or financial condition for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
