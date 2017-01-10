BRIEF-Zimmer biomet announces Q4 and FY 2016 preliminary sales results

Jan 10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 preliminary sales results

* Sees Q4 sales about $2.013 billion

* Sees FY sales $7.684 billion

* Q4 sales $2.013 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.97 billion

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - Unable to provide updated GAAP (reported) guidance for full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share

* Zimmer Biomet - Now expects full year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be towards upper end of previously estimated range of $7.90 to $7.95

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zimmer Biomet - Unable to provide updated FY GAAP earnings per share guidance as company is finalizing accounting for certain integration-related items

* FY2016 revenue view $7.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: