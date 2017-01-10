BRIEF-Orthofix announces preliminary 2016 Q4 and FY net sales results

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Orthofix International Nv
* Orthofix announces preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full year net sales results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $407 million to $411 million
* Q4 sales $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million
* Orthofix International NV - For full year 2017, company expects to report net sales of $407 million to $411 million
* Expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins to be generally consistent with 2016.
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends