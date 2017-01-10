BRIEF-Pioneer provides 2017 outlook and expects FY revenue of $120-127 mln

Jan 10 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer provides 2017 outlook: expects full-year revenue of $120-127 million and net income of $3.5 million to $4.1 million

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.91