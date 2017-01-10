BRIEF-Pioneer provides 2017 outlook and expects FY revenue of $120-127 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc
* Pioneer provides 2017 outlook: expects full-year revenue of $120-127 million and net income of $3.5 million to $4.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $127 million
* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc sees FY 2017 earnings per share between $0.40 and $0.47
* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends