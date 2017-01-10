BRIEF-Genmark announces preliminary Q4 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Genmark Diagnostics Inc
* Genmark announces preliminary Q4 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $49.2 million
* Q4 revenue $14.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.8 million
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends