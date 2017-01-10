版本:
BRIEF-Genmark announces preliminary Q4 2016 financial results

Jan 10 Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark announces preliminary Q4 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $49.2 million

* Q4 revenue $14.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
