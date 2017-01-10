版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises L.P. intends to offer new senior notes

Jan 10 Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Intends to offer new senior notes

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. - intends to commence an offering of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 and senior notes due 2024

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. - proceeds from notes offering to be used to redeem all of existing 3.500 pct senior notes due 2017 and pay related fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
