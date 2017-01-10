版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Icahn enterprises l.p. Announces rights offering

Jan 10 Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces rights offering

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. - board of directors of its general partner approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of approximately $600 million

* Icahn Enterprises-Carl Icahn informed co certain of his affiliates intend to exercise fully basic subscription rights,over-subscription rights allocated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
