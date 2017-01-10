BRIEF-Icahn enterprises l.p. Announces rights offering

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Icahn Enterprises Lp :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces rights offering
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. - board of directors of its general partner approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of approximately $600 million
* Icahn Enterprises-Carl Icahn informed co certain of his affiliates intend to exercise fully basic subscription rights,over-subscription rights allocated
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends