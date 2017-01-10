版本:
BRIEF-Resonant announces change to its executive management team

Jan 10 Resonant Inc

* Resonant announces change to its executive management team

* Terry Lingren, company's ceo, board member and one of its founders, will retire

* George Holmes, company's president, chief commercial officer and board member has been named Lingren's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
