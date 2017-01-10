BRIEF-Resonant announces change to its executive management team

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Resonant Inc
* Resonant announces change to its executive management team
* Terry Lingren, company's ceo, board member and one of its founders, will retire
* George Holmes, company's president, chief commercial officer and board member has been named Lingren's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends