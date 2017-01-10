版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Red Robin reports preliminary revenue results for the fiscal Q4 of 2016

Jan 10 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Red Robin reports preliminary revenue results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 revenue $290.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.6 million

* Sees Q4 comparable restaurant revenue decrease of 4.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐