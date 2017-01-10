版本:
BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire assets of Mount Sinai Health System clinical Outreach Laboratories

Jan 10 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Labcorp to acquire assets of Mount Sinai Health System Clinical Outreach Laboratories

* Transaction, which has already received clearance under Hart-Scott-Rodino act expected to close in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
