BRIEF-Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the Q4 and fiscal year 2016

Jan 10 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and provides initial 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million

* Q4 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 42 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million

* Gross margin is expected to range from 67 pct to 70 pct for 2017

* 2017 operating expenses are anticipated to increase by approximately 20 pct to 25 pct over 2016

* At end of 2017, company is targeting a patient base of 270,000 worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: