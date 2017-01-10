BRIEF-Lamb Weston Reports fiscal Q2 2017 EPS $0.59

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
* Reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 sales rose 7 percent to $791 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales growth rate of mid-single digit
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $2.20 - $2.28
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $2.20 - $2.28
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends