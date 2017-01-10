版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Lamb Weston Reports fiscal Q2 2017 EPS $0.59

Jan 10 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

* Reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales rose 7 percent to $791 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net sales growth rate of mid-single digit

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $2.20 - $2.28

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐