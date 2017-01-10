BRIEF-Mobileiron sees Q4 revenue between $44.5 mln to $45.5 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Mobileiron Inc
* Mobileiron raises fourth quarter 2016 guidance and generates operating cash flow
* Sees q4 revenue $44.5 million to $45.5 million
* Gross billings for q4 are expected to be in range of $54.5-$55.5 million
* Gross billings for q4 are expected to be in range of $54.5-$55.5 million
* Q4 non-gaap operating expenses are expected to be at low end of company's guidance of $41-$43 million
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends