版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Mobileiron sees Q4 revenue between $44.5 mln to $45.5 mln

Jan 10 Mobileiron Inc

* Mobileiron raises fourth quarter 2016 guidance and generates operating cash flow

* Sees q4 revenue $44.5 million to $45.5 million

* Gross billings for q4 are expected to be in range of $54.5-$55.5 million

* Q4 non-gaap operating expenses are expected to be at low end of company's guidance of $41-$43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐