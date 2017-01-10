BRIEF-Duke Energy Renewables acquires three California solar projects from Sunpower

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Sunpower Corp
* Duke energy renewables acquires three california solar projects from sunpower
* Duke energy renewables says has acquired three solar power projects from sunpower corp totaling 55 megawatts
* Duke energy - acquired three solar power projects from sunpower corp. Totaling 55 megawatts
* Duke energy renewables -acquisition was completed in late december, same month facilities were placed in service
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends