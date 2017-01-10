版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy Renewables acquires three California solar projects from Sunpower

Jan 10 Sunpower Corp

* Duke energy renewables says has acquired three solar power projects from sunpower corp totaling 55 megawatts

* Duke energy renewables -acquisition was completed in late december, same month facilities were placed in service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
