BRIEF-Oryx petroleum says gross production from Hawler License area averaged 3,100 bbl/d in Q4 2016

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx petroleum announces update on operations
* Oryx petroleum corporation ltd - gross production from hawler license area averaged 3,100 bbl/d in q4 of 2016
* In december 2016, zey gawra-1 well was side-tracked
* Oryx petroleum - production from naturally flowing well is currently constrained to approximately 1,500 bbl/d of 35.5 degree api oil at zey gawra-1 well
* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir, which was expected to decline in 2017, ceased in late december
* Current gross (100%) production from hawler license area is approximately 3,000 bbl/d
* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir ceased in late december due to an "abrupt increase in water-oil ratio" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends