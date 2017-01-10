版本:
BRIEF-City office REIT announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

Jan 10 City Office Reit Inc

* Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* Upsizing and pricing of underwritten public offering of 5.0 million shares of common stock at price of $12.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
