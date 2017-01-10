版本:
BRIEF-Enerkem names Dominique Boies CFO

Jan 10 Enerkem Inc :

* Enerkem appoints new CFO

* Named Dominique Boies as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

* Prior to joining Enerkem, Boies was Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at RONA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
