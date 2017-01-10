版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-Forsight Vision4 says has been acquired by Roche Holdings Inc

Jan 10 Forsight Vision4 Inc:

* Forsight Vision4 Inc announces acquisition by Roche

* Under terms, Roche acquired Forsight for upfront payment, additional earn out payments related to development, commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
