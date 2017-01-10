BRIEF-Forsight Vision4 says has been acquired by Roche Holdings Inc

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Forsight Vision4 Inc:
* Forsight Vision4 Inc announces acquisition by Roche
* Under terms, Roche acquired Forsight for upfront payment, additional earn out payments related to development, commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm