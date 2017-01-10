版本:
BRIEF-BMO Financial Corp names John Rau as Chair of the board

Jan 10 BMO Financial Corp:

* BMO Financial Corp. announces appointment of John Rau as Chair of the board

* Rau will be taking over from Frank Clark, former Chairman and CEO of ComEd

* Rau is President and Chief Executive Officer of Miami Corporation, a private diversified holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
