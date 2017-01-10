版本:
BRIEF-Aritzia says $382 mln secondary offering of subordinate voting shares

Jan 10 Aritzia Inc :

* Aritzia announces $382 million secondary offering of subordinate voting shares and concurrent block trade

* Aritzia inc -underwriters have agreed to purchase aggregate of 20.1 million subordinate voting shares held by selling shareholders at $17.45 per share

* Aritzia -investment vehicle managed by berkshire partners, sweet park holdings entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
