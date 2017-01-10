BRIEF-Stryker provides 2016 preliminary net sales results

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Stryker Corp
* Stryker provides 2016 preliminary net sales results
* Q4 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion
* Stryker Corp - We expect 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be at high end of previously stated range of $5.75 to $5.80
* Stryker Corp says full year preliminary net sales grew 13.9 percent to $11.3 billion
* FY 2016 revenue view $11.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year negative foreign currency exchange impact was approximately $0.10 to $0.12 per share
* "Enter 2017 with good momentum"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.78, revenue view $11.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm