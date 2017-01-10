BRIEF-Stryker provides 2016 preliminary net sales results

Jan 10 Stryker Corp

* Stryker provides 2016 preliminary net sales results

* Q4 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion

* Stryker Corp - We expect 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be at high end of previously stated range of $5.75 to $5.80

* Stryker Corp says full year preliminary net sales grew 13.9 percent to $11.3 billion

* FY 2016 revenue view $11.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year negative foreign currency exchange impact was approximately $0.10 to $0.12 per share

* "Enter 2017 with good momentum"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.78, revenue view $11.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S