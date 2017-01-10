版本:
BRIEF-Spark energy raises 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast 2016 to $90-$100 mln

Jan 10 Spark Energy Inc

* Spark Energy, Inc. raises 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance over 2016 to $90.0mm - $100.0mm

* Spark Energy Inc - Anticipate falling within updated 2016 guidance range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million of adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
