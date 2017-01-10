BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces public offering of class A common stock

Jan 10 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) announces public offering of Class A common stock

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - Has commenced a public offering of 4 million shares of its Class A common stock

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for future multifamily acquisitions and investments