BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces public offering of class A common stock

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) announces public offering of Class A common stock
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - Has commenced a public offering of 4 million shares of its Class A common stock
* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for future multifamily acquisitions and investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm