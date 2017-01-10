BRIEF-Novadaq sees FY 2016 revenue about $80.2 million

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Novadaq Technologies Inc -
* Novadaq announces preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2016 revenue and issues 2017 revenue guidance
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $98 million to $102 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 22 to 27 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $80.2 million
* Preliminary and unaudited revenue for Q4 2016 is expected to be approximately $20.2 million
* Q4 recurring revenue is expected to be $9.5 million
* Novadaq Technologies Inc says anticipates recurring revenues for full year 2017 to be in range of $48 million to $50 million
* FY2017 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $85.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into credit facility with Midcap Financial consisting of term loan that provide Novadaq with new financing of up to $60 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm