2017年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces public offering of class A common stock

Jan 10 Parsley Energy Inc -

* Parsley Energy announces public offering of class A common stock

* Has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of class a common stock

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds to fund aggregate purchase price for certain acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
