BRIEF-Ichor sees Q4 sales about $131 million

Jan 10 Ichor Holdings Ltd :

* Ichor announces preliminary sales results for fourth quarter and 2016 fiscal year

* Sees Q4 sales about $131 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $405 million

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - Ichor expects sales for q1 of 2017 fiscal year to be higher than for q4 of 2016 fiscal year