BRIEF-Intersections board names Johan Roets as next CEO

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
Jan 10 Intersections Inc :
* Intersections Inc board names Johan Roets as next CEO
* Intersections inc says Michael Stanfield will assume role of chairman and founder and will continue to serve as chairman of board
* Intersections Inc- has appointed Johan Roets as chief executive officer effective January 10, 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm