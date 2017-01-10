版本:
中国
2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Intersections board names Johan Roets as next CEO

Jan 10 Intersections Inc :

* Intersections Inc board names Johan Roets as next CEO

* Intersections inc says Michael Stanfield will assume role of chairman and founder and will continue to serve as chairman of board

* Intersections Inc- has appointed Johan Roets as chief executive officer effective January 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
