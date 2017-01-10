版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Synopsys extends software integrity platform with acquisition of Forcheck

Jan 10 Synopsys Inc :

* Synopsys extends software integrity platform with acquisition of Forcheck

* Synopsys Inc - terms of deal, which is not material to synopsys financials, have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
