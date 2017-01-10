BRIEF-Merck & Co Inc gets FDA acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck receives fda acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
* Merck & co inc - fda granted priority review with a pdufa, or target action, date of may 10, 2017
* Merck & Co Inc- SBLA will be reviewed under fda's accelerated approval program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm