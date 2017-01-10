BRIEF-Merck & Co Inc gets FDA acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy

Jan 10 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck receives fda acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer

* Merck & co inc - fda granted priority review with a pdufa, or target action, date of may 10, 2017

* Merck & Co Inc- SBLA will be reviewed under fda's accelerated approval program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: