版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Merck & Co Inc gets FDA acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy

Jan 10 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck receives fda acceptance of supplemental biologics license application for keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer

* Merck & co inc - fda granted priority review with a pdufa, or target action, date of may 10, 2017

* Merck & Co Inc- SBLA will be reviewed under fda's accelerated approval program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐