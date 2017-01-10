BRIEF-Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Nice Ltd :
* Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024
* Nice ltd - systems intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to pay cost of exchangeable note hedge transactions
* Nice - intends to grant to initial purchasers of exchangeable notes to purchase upto additional $33.8 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm