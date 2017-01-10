BRIEF-Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

Jan 10 Nice Ltd :

* Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

* Nice ltd - systems intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to pay cost of exchangeable note hedge transactions

* Nice - intends to grant to initial purchasers of exchangeable notes to purchase upto additional $33.8 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable notes