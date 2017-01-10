版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Uniserve announces Iain Gordon as new CFO

Jan 10 Uniserve Communications Corp -

* Uniserve announces new VP of Technology, new CFO

* Iain Gordon CMA, will be new chief financial officer of company

* Uniserve Communications Corp says Albert Lim will be stepping down for, company as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
