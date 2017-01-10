BRIEF-Uniserve announces Iain Gordon as new CFO

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Uniserve Communications Corp -
* Uniserve announces new VP of Technology, new CFO
* Iain Gordon CMA, will be new chief financial officer of company
* Uniserve Communications Corp says Albert Lim will be stepping down for, company as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm