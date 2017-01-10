BRIEF-Dun & Bradstreet acquires Avention

Jan 10 Dun & Bradstreet Corp -

* Dun & Bradstreet acquires Avention, the maker of onesource; expands presence & offerings in B2B sales acceleration market

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp says acquisition is expected to be neutral to as adjusted operating income in 2017

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp says acquisition is expected to be accretive beginning in 2018 as meaningful cost synergies begin to materialize