BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust sells four apartment properties for $109.2 mln

Jan 10 RAIT Financial Trust -

* RAIT Financial Trust sells four apartment properties for $109.2 million

* Rait financial trust - after using about $94.4 million of gross proceeds to pay transaction costs , repay indebtedness, rait received net proceeds of about $14.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
