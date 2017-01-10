版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Magnachip announces proposed $65 mln private offering

Jan 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp -

* Magnachip announces proposed $65 million private offering of exchangeable senior notes and stock repurchase

* Plans to use net proceeds for its anticipated cost reduction program to be implemented during first half of 2017

* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp says board of directors of company also authorized a stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
