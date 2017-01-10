版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue about $180 mln

Jan 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp -

* Magnachip Semiconductor pre-announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $180 million

* Gross profit margin is expected to be approximately 25% for q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
