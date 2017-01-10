版本:
BRIEF-Shore united bank expands Maryland operations

Jan 10 Shore Bancshares Inc -

* Shore United Bank expands Maryland operations with acquisition of three branches in the greater baltimore metro areas of Elkridge, owings mills and Arbutus from Northwest Bank

* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, transaction anticipated to generate pre-tax income of about $1.7 million and $2.5 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively

* Shore bancshares inc says upon completion of transaction, shore bancshares, inc. Is expected to have approximately $1.35 billion in total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
