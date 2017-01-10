版本:
BRIEF-The Taiwan Fund net asset value of $18.91/shr as of Nov 30, 2016

Jan 10 Taiwan Fund Inc

* The Taiwan Fund, Inc. announces 1st quarter earnings

* Reported a net asset value per share of $18.91 as of close of business on November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
