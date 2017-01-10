BRIEF-American Campus Communities says CFO Jon Graf resigned

Jan 10 American Campus Communities Inc

* American Campus Communities announces a series of executive promotions and upcoming retirement of cfo

* Says CFO Jon Graf resigned

* American Campus Communities Inc - Company is separating roles of president and chief executive officer, with Bill Bayless remaining as CEO

* American Campus Communities Inc says Bill Bayless remains as CEO and Jim Hopke, chief operating officer, promoted to position of president

* American Campus Communities Inc says Jon Graf will be retiring as CFO from company on June 30, 2017

* American Campus Communities- Daniel Perry, EVP of corporate finance & capital markets to be promoted to CFO, effective March 31, 2017