BRIEF-Southwest Airlines names Thomas Nealon as president

Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co -

* Southwest Airlines announces executive promotions

* Thomas Nealon named as president

* Southwest Airlines Co says Michael G. Van de Ven named as airline's chief operating officer, changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
