BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management

* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Cohen & Steers Inc -
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management December 31, 2016
* Preliminary assets under management of $57.2 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $0.7 billion from November 30, 2016
* Cohen & Steers Inc says total net inflows of $291 million billion as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm