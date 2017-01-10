版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group announces secondary offering of common stock

Jan 10 Performance Food Group Co

* Performance Food Group Company announces secondary offering of common stock

* Performance Food Group Co - Intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 10 million shares of common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐