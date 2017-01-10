BRIEF-Veeco reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2016 financial results

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 11 Veeco Instruments Inc
* Veeco reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Veeco Instruments Inc - veeco currently expects to record bookings of approximately $125 million for q4
* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly diluted loss per share $0.18 - $0.12
* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly revenue $91 - $95 million
* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.04 - $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $93.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veeco Instruments - preliminary estimates for cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments about $344 million as of dec 31, 2016 versus $337 million at end of q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman