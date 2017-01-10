版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Veeco announces offering of $200 mln senior notes due 2023

Jan 11 Veeco Instruments Inc

* Veeco announces public offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2023

* Veeco Instruments Inc says intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisitions, to repurchase shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐