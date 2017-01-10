版本:
BRIEF-Nationstar announces $100 mln share repurchase program

Jan 10 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Nationstar announces $100 million share repurchase program

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Approved repurchase of up to $100 million of company's common stock through December 31, 2017

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc says company intends to finance share repurchase program through cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
