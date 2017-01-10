版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage appoints new chief risk officer

Jan 10 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc -

* Nationstar Mortgage appoints new chief risk officer

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc says Mihir Patel has joined nationstar as company's new evp and chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
