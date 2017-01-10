BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro announces commencement of exchange offer

Jan 10 Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* The Scotts Miracle-Gro company announces commencement of exchange offer for 6 percent senior notes due 2023

* Scotts Miracle-Gro -commenced a registered exchange offer to exchange any and all of its $400 million of 6 percent senior notes due 2023

* Scotts Miracle-Gro - Co says exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on February 8, 2017, unless extended by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: