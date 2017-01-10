版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-John Roe Sr.to step down as chairman of board of Flushing Financial

Jan 10 Flushing Financial Corp

* John E. Roe, Sr. to step down as chairman of the board of Flushing Financial Corporation; Alfred A. Dellibovi named as successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
