BRIEF-Mettrum Health to acquire Bodystream Cannabis Clinic Network

Jan 10 Mettrum Health Corp

* Mettrum Health Corp. to acquire Bodystream Cannabis Clinic Network

* Mettrum Health Corp says Mettrum paid $1 million in cash and issued 451,596 mettrum shares from treasury to current shareholders of Bodystream

* Mettrum Health - Will issue up to a maximum of 1.5 million additional shares, over next 3 to 5 years based on Bodystream achieving certain operational milestones