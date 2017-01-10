BRIEF-Mettrum Health to acquire Bodystream Cannabis Clinic Network

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Mettrum Health Corp
* Mettrum Health Corp. to acquire Bodystream Cannabis Clinic Network
* Mettrum Health Corp says Mettrum paid $1 million in cash and issued 451,596 mettrum shares from treasury to current shareholders of Bodystream
* Mettrum Health - Will issue up to a maximum of 1.5 million additional shares, over next 3 to 5 years based on Bodystream achieving certain operational milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman